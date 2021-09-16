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Local Doctor Insists Patients Either Get Vaccinate Or COVID-19 Testing Before Coming To Office
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40 views • September 16, 2021
Is this what its coming to? . . . sadly it is looking more and more like it . . . would this doctor refuse to treat an emergency situation because that poor person did not have a jab? . . . what happened to the oath they take? . . . sounds more like lets look after me myself and I!
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