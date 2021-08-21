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The Sanctuary
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29 views • August 21, 2021
After God rescued the Israelites from captivity in Egypt and after He gave them His Ten Commandments on Mount Sinai, He then instructed them to build a portable sanctuary/tabernacle, so that He could dwell among them, and which they were to carry with them during their 40 years of wandering in the wilderness of Sinai. The sanctuary is thought by many to be just another Old Testament story that is irrelevant today. But in reality it is a detailed picture of the plan of salvation for all of humanity, specifically it shows how God deals with the problem of sin in mankind, and it reveals how we are to come to God to receive forgiveness and cleansing from sin.
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email: [email protected]
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