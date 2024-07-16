3.2 Court TV 2024-7-16 Reverend Kurt Benshoof (cc fixed)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Improved audio & closed captioning capturing more of the conversation.
The video is a court proceeding involving a defendant named Reverend Benshoof who is seeking to represent himself and raising objections related to jurisdiction and conflict of interest.
- The defendant expressed a desire to represent himself in court.
- There was a motion to go pro se (represent oneself) that needed to be addressed.
- The defendant objected to the court's jurisdiction, claimed fraud by the court, and pointed out a conflict of interest with the prosecutor's office.
- The court was discussing whether to handle the motion to go pro se before the arraignment.
- The defendant requested a writing instrument which was denied by the court.