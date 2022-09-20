285) Barrie Trower: "5G is a weapon!" (Sep. 16, 2022)

The latest on 5G with Barrie Trower and UN Whistleblower Claire Edwards. This interview took place on Friday, September 16, 2022.
The full interview subtitled in:
EN: https://www.brighteon.com/1c6b8849-83bf-4c35-91d7-a4e5f22e7960
FR: https://www.brighteon.com/3db41921-95b6-4d21-9740-a95790cc4081
PT: https://www.brighteon.com/15734f80-2cb7-4821-8674-6e92c0c6c5aa
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
