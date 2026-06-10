The Desert Voices of Nevada Test Site

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🌵 Strange voices. Missing time. Footsteps in the dark.
For years, soldiers assigned to the Nevada Test Site shared the same warning…
If something calls your name, don't answer.
🎙️ Hear the full story.
👉 Link in description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0bX7WGpqkRreCnnNbOAW84?si=0e742a7b33d849a5
#NevadaTestSite #desertvoices #ghoststories #militaryghoststories
#urbanlegends
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