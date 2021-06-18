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2020 OCT 17 Peeling back the Layers PEDOGATE - Part 2 (A Documentary by Mouthy Buddha).
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16 views • June 18, 2021
2020 OCT 17 Peeling back the Layers PEDOGATE - Part 2 (A Documentary by Mouthy Buddha)
Remarks: Hollywood Celebrity Tom Hanks: There is reasonable signs that Tom Hanks may have connection with the topic of Pedophilia this second part of the documentary Peeling back the Layers PEDOGATE continues to rabbit the hole pedophilia; and reveals some concerning signs regarding the actor Tom Hanks which have been provided to the FBI by the makers of the documentary. What has been revealed; is the once online Pedophilia internet world that lurked in the dark shadows of the DARK-WEB have now come boldly out onto the front end of the www. search engine world. FULL STORY HERE: https://www.4cmitv.com/2021/02/09/2020-oct-17-a-documentary-by-mouthy-buddha-censored-by-youtube-why-peeling-back-the-layers-pedogate-part-2/
Remarks: Hollywood Celebrity Tom Hanks: There is reasonable signs that Tom Hanks may have connection with the topic of Pedophilia this second part of the documentary Peeling back the Layers PEDOGATE continues to rabbit the hole pedophilia; and reveals some concerning signs regarding the actor Tom Hanks which have been provided to the FBI by the makers of the documentary. What has been revealed; is the once online Pedophilia internet world that lurked in the dark shadows of the DARK-WEB have now come boldly out onto the front end of the www. search engine world. FULL STORY HERE: https://www.4cmitv.com/2021/02/09/2020-oct-17-a-documentary-by-mouthy-buddha-censored-by-youtube-why-peeling-back-the-layers-pedogate-part-2/
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