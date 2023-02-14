https://gettr.com/post/p2873zt6e52
2023.02.13 "Totally back to zero" will be the inevitable doom of many digital currencies. Anyone who goes to war with digital currencies will be very miserable. The advantage of Himalayan Reserve is security.
“总量归零”将会是很多数字货币必然的厄运。只要是向数字货币开战的都会非常惨。我们喜联储的优点就是安全。
