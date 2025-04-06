BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Epic-Style Trailer for my Book on Connecting to God
J.E.Gregor
J.E.Gregor
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 3 weeks ago

Epic and over-the-top trailer for my book: Connecting to God: A Spiritual Cultivation Method, available on Amazon.com

Based on Matthew 6:9-13, I explain how there is a hidden set of instructions to Cultivating your Connection to your Heavenly Father in the Lord's Prayer.  

This system is based on Loving God with all your Heart, and learning to follow his will.

The first chapter reviews our current published scientific understanding to explain how spiritual awareness manifests in the body.  After that, the rest of the book is all about improving your spiritual resonance and connection to your Creator.

The first in a series of three, this book lays an important foundation, inviting God into the Heart of your temple, because only with God is the impossible possible.

Keywords
guidehiddenlove godheavenly fatherlords prayerbook trailerconnecting to godspiritual cultivationliving breath cultivationbook about godgods will be done
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy