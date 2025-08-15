© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Russian reporter Zarubin says that the plane that just touched down in Anchorage is NOT Putin's plane
Half a million people online watched it land with anticipation
🚨FACT CHECK: Putin’s plane hasn’t landed in Alaska yet
A viral video claiming otherwise is false, Kremlin pool correspondent Pavel Zarubin says.