© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
She’s a 20 yr. old who got a double mastectomy at 16 before they even gave her hormones. Now she sees the truth. We’re witnessing mass medical abuse of kids. We must stop it!
#trump #freespeech #socialmedia #video #patriot
Trump/patriot-friendly free speech social media & video sites... - https://xephula.com/blogs/406213/Trump-patriot-friendly-free-speech-social-media-video-sites-list