Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



▫️The grouping of Russian troops and units of the Donetsk people's militia have completely liberated Illich Steelworks from Ukrainian nationalists as a result of offensive in Mariupol city.



💥High-precision, long-range sea-based Kalibr missiles struck a military facility on the outskirts of Kiev tonight.



💥The strike on Zhulyansk machine-building plant Vizar destroyed the production and repair workshops of long- and medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems as well as anti-ship missiles.



❗️The number and scale of missile strikes against assets in Kiev will increase in response to any terrorist attacks or sabotage on Russian territory by Kiev nationalist regime.



💥Russian air defence means near Gorodnya, Chernigov Region, have shot down 1 Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter with S-400 anti-aircrasft missile system while it was returning to its airbase, after attacking civilians in Klimovo, Bryansk Region on April 14. Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 fighter jet has been shot down near Lozovaya, Kharkov Region.



💥Also, 8 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down near Izyum, Levkovka, Novaya Astrakhan, Novaya Kuban, Shchastlivoe, Chernobaevka and Cherniy Sokol.



💥During the night, 7 enemy assets were hit by high-precision air-based missiles. Among them:



▫️Tochka-U tactical missile launcher and a temporary deployment point of Ukrainian nationalist group, including up to 20 armoured vehicles and up to 50 nationalists, were destroyed near Yasenovoe;



▫️the Ukrainian military equipment and weapons have been destroyed near Dergachi, Novoelizavetovka and Povstanskoe;



▫️missile and artillery weapons and fuel depots were destroyed in Nikolaev and Parutino.



💥Missile troops have eliminated a mercenary unit of a Polish private military campaign in Izyumskoe, Kharkov Region. Up to 30 Polish mercenaries were killed.



💥A total of 221 assets were also hit, including: 12 command posts, 176 strong points and areas of enemy manpower concentration, 12 artillery firing positions were suppressed.



✈️💥Operational-tactical aviation hit 13 military assets of Ukraine during the night. Among them: 2 depots of missile and artillery weapons, as well as 10 areas of concentration of Ukrainian weapons and military equipment.



🚁💥Army aviation destroyed areas of manpower and Ukrainian military equipment concentration, including 3 strong points, 9 armoured vehicles and vehicles of various purposes in Gusarovka and Volobuevka.



📊In total, 132 aircraft and 105 helicopters, 245 anti-aircraft missile systems S-300, Buk-M1, Osa AKM, 456 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,213 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 249 multiple launch rocket systems, 966 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,110 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.