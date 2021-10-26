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EXPOSED: They're BRAINWASHING BILLIONS! - China's FEAR Campaign - UK JOKES About ENSLAVING People
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817 views • October 26, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the fear campaign being pushed worldwide as China warns of going into "emergency mode" as cities are once again shut down and more propaganda is sent to the west as the subservient states controlling hundreds of millions of subservient people play along.
Not only does China start fear campaigns to get people to their knees worldwide, but so does every government. In this video we talk about the recent news out of China as well as the leaked memo out of the UK where the government jokes about using fear in order to get people to be complacent and stupid. The UK government claims the CV fear campaign will give them a lot of ground to enslave people with later climate lockdowns and this could all easily lead to a full unrolling of a global social credit scoring system.
Meanwhile, Fauci's experiments are coming to light and outside of the dog abuse studies, a study regarding his tests on monkeys is also going viral. Fauci would put acid in monkeys' brains and then scare them to show how making monkeys more stupid and scaring them could lead to research on how to make humans complacent.
We report on multiple tactics the state utilizes to push us all into a stupor. The crazy part is that they openly admit to it, yet people still claim we're just conspiracy theorists.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the fear campaign being pushed worldwide as China warns of going into "emergency mode" as cities are once again shut down and more propaganda is sent to the west as the subservient states controlling hundreds of millions of subservient people play along.
Not only does China start fear campaigns to get people to their knees worldwide, but so does every government. In this video we talk about the recent news out of China as well as the leaked memo out of the UK where the government jokes about using fear in order to get people to be complacent and stupid. The UK government claims the CV fear campaign will give them a lot of ground to enslave people with later climate lockdowns and this could all easily lead to a full unrolling of a global social credit scoring system.
Meanwhile, Fauci's experiments are coming to light and outside of the dog abuse studies, a study regarding his tests on monkeys is also going viral. Fauci would put acid in monkeys' brains and then scare them to show how making monkeys more stupid and scaring them could lead to research on how to make humans complacent.
We report on multiple tactics the state utilizes to push us all into a stupor. The crazy part is that they openly admit to it, yet people still claim we're just conspiracy theorists.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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