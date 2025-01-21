CEASEFIRE KILLING - GENOCIDE LITE | Remarque88

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: Remarque88 channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/
NOTHING CHANGED BUT THEY RAN OUT OF BOMBS
Trump Team, Beware: Netanyahu Is Lying and Trying to Sabotage the Gaza Cease-fire Deal (Haaretz) - https://tinyurl.com/ms9k44rf
Israel dropped over 85,000 tons of bombs on Gaza
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20241107-israel-dropped-over-85000-tons-of-bombs-on-gaza/
Cradle Article (Egypt) - https://thecradle.co/articles/normalizing-expansion-israel-sets-its-sights-on-egypts-sinai
Lebanon - https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250118-us-pledges-117m-in-security-aid-to-lebanon-for-implementation-of-ceasefire-with-israel/
Max Blumenthal https://x.com/MaxBlumenthal/status/1879926469633487204
Hostage Deal Article (NZCity)
https://chart.nzcity.co.nz/news/article.aspx?id=414871
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://TheWayHomeOrFaceTheFire.net
For further research see: https://Christs.net
