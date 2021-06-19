1970s Music Playlist

Selections from an old playlist



1970:

Creedence Clearwater Revival - It Came Out of the Sky

Edward Bear - You, Me and Mexico

Al Murray & The Cimarons - Morning Sun

Chicago - 25 or 6 to 4

Taste - What's Going On

The Doors - The Spy

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Travelin' Band

Crabby Appleton - Go Back



1971:

Cold Turkey - Nobody's Fool

Cher - Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves

Tony Christie - Is This The Way To Amarillo?

Focus - House of the King

Atomic Rooster - Devil's Answer

Slade - Coz I Luv You

Yamasuki - Yama Yama

The Poppy Family - Where Evil Grows



1972:

David Bowie - Starman

Terry Jacks - Concrete Sea

Fludd - Get Up, Get Out and Move On

Deep Purple - Space Truckin'

April Wine - You Could Have Been A Lady

Electric Light Orchestra - 10538overture

ZZ Top - Just Got Paid

Gilbert O'Sullivan - Alone Again Naturally

Lighthouse - Sunny Days

Alessandro Alessandroni - Spiagge Azzure

The Hollies - Long Cool Woman In a Black Dress

Deep Purple - Highway Star

Uriah Heep - Traveller in Time

Mott the Hoople - One of the Boys



1973:

Roxy Music - Street Life

The Sweet - Blockbuster

Elton John - Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting

Junction - Sorcerer

Alice Cooper - No More Mr. Nice Guy

Bay City Rollers - Saturday Night

Dawn - Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree

Gilbert O'Sullivan - Get Down

Gary Glitter - I'm The Leader Of The Gang (I Am)

Horslips - Dearg Doom

Dr. John - Right Place, Wrong Time

Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah - Lake Shore Drive

The Doobie Brothers - China Grove

Electric Light Orchestra - Showdown

Cher - Half Breed

Mud - Dynamite

Golden Earing - Radar Love

Brian Auger's Oblivion Express - Compared to What

April Wine - Sign of the Gypsy Queen



1974:

Skyhooks - Living in the 70s

Paper Lace - The Night Chicago Died

Ted Mulry Gang - Jump In My Car

The Sweet - Fox on the Run

Mud - Tiger Feet

Skyhooks - Horror Movie

AC/DC - Jailbreak

Johnny Cash - One Piece at a Time

Shooter - I Can Dance (Long Tall Glasses)

Bad Company - Bad Company



1975:

Alice Cooper - Welcome To My Nightmare

The Sweet - Ballroom Blitz

Bond - Dancin' On A Saturday Night

Myles & Lenny - Can You Give It All To Me

Gordon Lightfoot - Rainy Day People

Jim Croce - Workin' at the Car Wash Blues

Pete Wingfield - 18 With A Bullet

Fran O'Toole - Here I Go Again

Heart - Magic Man

Jerry Reed - Struttin'

Foghat - Fool for the City

ABBA - S.O.S.

Roxy Music - Love Is The Drug

John Lennon - Ain't That A Shame

Suzi Quatro - Your Mama Won't Like Me

Nazareth - Hair of the Dog



1976:

The Sweet - Lies In Your Eyes

Aerosmith - Back in the Saddle Again

Kansas - Carry On My Wayward Son

Lynyrd Skynyrd - Gimme Back My Bullets

Madder Lake - I Get High

Chilliwack - Fly At Night

KISS - Detroit Rock City

Alice Cooper - Go To Hell

AC/DC - T.N.T.

Heart - Crazy on You

Ted Mulry Gang - Crazy

Sherbet - Child's Play

Flash & The Pan - Hey, St. Peter

Doobie Brothers - Wheels of Fortune

Gordon Lightfoot - Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald

Walter Murphy - Russian Dressing

Bryan Ferry - Let's Stick Together

Sherbet - Howzat



1977:

Geeza - Streetfighter

Strawbs - Cut Like A Diamond

Jerry Reed - Bake

Ram Jam - Black Betty (Ext. Version)

Blue Oyster Cult - Godzilla

Silver - Wham Bam

The Indians - Rocky Mountain Music

Jerry Reed - Just To Satisfy You

Roger Whittaker - Finnish Whistler

Jerry Reed - Lightning Rod

Foreigner - Long, Long Way From Home

Plastic Bertrand - Ca Plane Pour Moi

Heart - Barracuda

Foreigner - Cold As Ice

Frank Stallone - Far From Over

Jerry Reed - I've Been Framed

KISS - I Was Made For Loving You



1978:

Hot Chocolate - Everyone's A Winner

The Police - Roxanne

Don Ray - Got To Have Loving

Gerry Rafferty - Baker Street

Cheap Trick - California Man

The Cars - Moving

Flash & The Pan - And The Band Played On (Down Among The Dead Men)

Frankie Valli - Grease

Gerry Rafferty - Right Down the Line

The Sweet - Love Is Like Oxygen

Heart - Heartless

Dave Edmunds - Girls Talk



1979:

Leif Garrett - I Was Made For Dancing

Roller - April Wine

.38 Special - Rockin' into the Night

Blondie - Heart of Glass

Trooper - 3 Dressed Up As A 9

KISS - Sure Know Something

The Beat - You Won't Be Happy

Cliff Richard - We Don't Talk Anymore

20/20 - Yellow Pills

Little River Band - Lonesome Loser

Chicago - Street Player

Ian Gomm - Hold On

Section 8 - Hollywood Halloween

Billy Thorpe - Children of the Sun

Jefferson Starship - Jane

Donna Summer - Hot Stuff

Bee Gees - Tragedy

Skatt Bros. - Walk The Night

Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons - Shape I'm In

AC/DC - Touch Too Much

Gerry Rafferty - Get It Right Next Time