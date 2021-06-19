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1970s Music Playlist
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231 views • June 19, 2021
Selections from an old playlist
1970:
Creedence Clearwater Revival - It Came Out of the Sky
Edward Bear - You, Me and Mexico
Al Murray & The Cimarons - Morning Sun
Chicago - 25 or 6 to 4
Taste - What's Going On
The Doors - The Spy
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Travelin' Band
Crabby Appleton - Go Back
1971:
Cold Turkey - Nobody's Fool
Cher - Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves
Tony Christie - Is This The Way To Amarillo?
Focus - House of the King
Atomic Rooster - Devil's Answer
Slade - Coz I Luv You
Yamasuki - Yama Yama
The Poppy Family - Where Evil Grows
1972:
David Bowie - Starman
Terry Jacks - Concrete Sea
Fludd - Get Up, Get Out and Move On
Deep Purple - Space Truckin'
April Wine - You Could Have Been A Lady
Electric Light Orchestra - 10538overture
ZZ Top - Just Got Paid
Gilbert O'Sullivan - Alone Again Naturally
Lighthouse - Sunny Days
Alessandro Alessandroni - Spiagge Azzure
The Hollies - Long Cool Woman In a Black Dress
Deep Purple - Highway Star
Uriah Heep - Traveller in Time
Mott the Hoople - One of the Boys
1973:
Roxy Music - Street Life
The Sweet - Blockbuster
Elton John - Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting
Junction - Sorcerer
Alice Cooper - No More Mr. Nice Guy
Bay City Rollers - Saturday Night
Dawn - Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree
Gilbert O'Sullivan - Get Down
Gary Glitter - I'm The Leader Of The Gang (I Am)
Horslips - Dearg Doom
Dr. John - Right Place, Wrong Time
Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah - Lake Shore Drive
The Doobie Brothers - China Grove
Electric Light Orchestra - Showdown
Cher - Half Breed
Mud - Dynamite
Golden Earing - Radar Love
Brian Auger's Oblivion Express - Compared to What
April Wine - Sign of the Gypsy Queen
1974:
Skyhooks - Living in the 70s
Paper Lace - The Night Chicago Died
Ted Mulry Gang - Jump In My Car
The Sweet - Fox on the Run
Mud - Tiger Feet
Skyhooks - Horror Movie
AC/DC - Jailbreak
Johnny Cash - One Piece at a Time
Shooter - I Can Dance (Long Tall Glasses)
Bad Company - Bad Company
1975:
Alice Cooper - Welcome To My Nightmare
The Sweet - Ballroom Blitz
Bond - Dancin' On A Saturday Night
Myles & Lenny - Can You Give It All To Me
Gordon Lightfoot - Rainy Day People
Jim Croce - Workin' at the Car Wash Blues
Pete Wingfield - 18 With A Bullet
Fran O'Toole - Here I Go Again
Heart - Magic Man
Jerry Reed - Struttin'
Foghat - Fool for the City
ABBA - S.O.S.
Roxy Music - Love Is The Drug
John Lennon - Ain't That A Shame
Suzi Quatro - Your Mama Won't Like Me
Nazareth - Hair of the Dog
1976:
The Sweet - Lies In Your Eyes
Aerosmith - Back in the Saddle Again
Kansas - Carry On My Wayward Son
Lynyrd Skynyrd - Gimme Back My Bullets
Madder Lake - I Get High
Chilliwack - Fly At Night
KISS - Detroit Rock City
Alice Cooper - Go To Hell
AC/DC - T.N.T.
Heart - Crazy on You
Ted Mulry Gang - Crazy
Sherbet - Child's Play
Flash & The Pan - Hey, St. Peter
Doobie Brothers - Wheels of Fortune
Gordon Lightfoot - Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald
Walter Murphy - Russian Dressing
Bryan Ferry - Let's Stick Together
Sherbet - Howzat
1977:
Geeza - Streetfighter
Strawbs - Cut Like A Diamond
Jerry Reed - Bake
Ram Jam - Black Betty (Ext. Version)
Blue Oyster Cult - Godzilla
Silver - Wham Bam
The Indians - Rocky Mountain Music
Jerry Reed - Just To Satisfy You
Roger Whittaker - Finnish Whistler
Jerry Reed - Lightning Rod
Foreigner - Long, Long Way From Home
Plastic Bertrand - Ca Plane Pour Moi
Heart - Barracuda
Foreigner - Cold As Ice
Frank Stallone - Far From Over
Jerry Reed - I've Been Framed
KISS - I Was Made For Loving You
1978:
Hot Chocolate - Everyone's A Winner
The Police - Roxanne
Don Ray - Got To Have Loving
Gerry Rafferty - Baker Street
Cheap Trick - California Man
The Cars - Moving
Flash & The Pan - And The Band Played On (Down Among The Dead Men)
Frankie Valli - Grease
Gerry Rafferty - Right Down the Line
The Sweet - Love Is Like Oxygen
Heart - Heartless
Dave Edmunds - Girls Talk
1979:
Leif Garrett - I Was Made For Dancing
Roller - April Wine
.38 Special - Rockin' into the Night
Blondie - Heart of Glass
Trooper - 3 Dressed Up As A 9
KISS - Sure Know Something
The Beat - You Won't Be Happy
Cliff Richard - We Don't Talk Anymore
20/20 - Yellow Pills
Little River Band - Lonesome Loser
Chicago - Street Player
Ian Gomm - Hold On
Section 8 - Hollywood Halloween
Billy Thorpe - Children of the Sun
Jefferson Starship - Jane
Donna Summer - Hot Stuff
Bee Gees - Tragedy
Skatt Bros. - Walk The Night
Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons - Shape I'm In
AC/DC - Touch Too Much
Gerry Rafferty - Get It Right Next Time
1970:
Creedence Clearwater Revival - It Came Out of the Sky
Edward Bear - You, Me and Mexico
Al Murray & The Cimarons - Morning Sun
Chicago - 25 or 6 to 4
Taste - What's Going On
The Doors - The Spy
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Travelin' Band
Crabby Appleton - Go Back
1971:
Cold Turkey - Nobody's Fool
Cher - Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves
Tony Christie - Is This The Way To Amarillo?
Focus - House of the King
Atomic Rooster - Devil's Answer
Slade - Coz I Luv You
Yamasuki - Yama Yama
The Poppy Family - Where Evil Grows
1972:
David Bowie - Starman
Terry Jacks - Concrete Sea
Fludd - Get Up, Get Out and Move On
Deep Purple - Space Truckin'
April Wine - You Could Have Been A Lady
Electric Light Orchestra - 10538overture
ZZ Top - Just Got Paid
Gilbert O'Sullivan - Alone Again Naturally
Lighthouse - Sunny Days
Alessandro Alessandroni - Spiagge Azzure
The Hollies - Long Cool Woman In a Black Dress
Deep Purple - Highway Star
Uriah Heep - Traveller in Time
Mott the Hoople - One of the Boys
1973:
Roxy Music - Street Life
The Sweet - Blockbuster
Elton John - Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting
Junction - Sorcerer
Alice Cooper - No More Mr. Nice Guy
Bay City Rollers - Saturday Night
Dawn - Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree
Gilbert O'Sullivan - Get Down
Gary Glitter - I'm The Leader Of The Gang (I Am)
Horslips - Dearg Doom
Dr. John - Right Place, Wrong Time
Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah - Lake Shore Drive
The Doobie Brothers - China Grove
Electric Light Orchestra - Showdown
Cher - Half Breed
Mud - Dynamite
Golden Earing - Radar Love
Brian Auger's Oblivion Express - Compared to What
April Wine - Sign of the Gypsy Queen
1974:
Skyhooks - Living in the 70s
Paper Lace - The Night Chicago Died
Ted Mulry Gang - Jump In My Car
The Sweet - Fox on the Run
Mud - Tiger Feet
Skyhooks - Horror Movie
AC/DC - Jailbreak
Johnny Cash - One Piece at a Time
Shooter - I Can Dance (Long Tall Glasses)
Bad Company - Bad Company
1975:
Alice Cooper - Welcome To My Nightmare
The Sweet - Ballroom Blitz
Bond - Dancin' On A Saturday Night
Myles & Lenny - Can You Give It All To Me
Gordon Lightfoot - Rainy Day People
Jim Croce - Workin' at the Car Wash Blues
Pete Wingfield - 18 With A Bullet
Fran O'Toole - Here I Go Again
Heart - Magic Man
Jerry Reed - Struttin'
Foghat - Fool for the City
ABBA - S.O.S.
Roxy Music - Love Is The Drug
John Lennon - Ain't That A Shame
Suzi Quatro - Your Mama Won't Like Me
Nazareth - Hair of the Dog
1976:
The Sweet - Lies In Your Eyes
Aerosmith - Back in the Saddle Again
Kansas - Carry On My Wayward Son
Lynyrd Skynyrd - Gimme Back My Bullets
Madder Lake - I Get High
Chilliwack - Fly At Night
KISS - Detroit Rock City
Alice Cooper - Go To Hell
AC/DC - T.N.T.
Heart - Crazy on You
Ted Mulry Gang - Crazy
Sherbet - Child's Play
Flash & The Pan - Hey, St. Peter
Doobie Brothers - Wheels of Fortune
Gordon Lightfoot - Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald
Walter Murphy - Russian Dressing
Bryan Ferry - Let's Stick Together
Sherbet - Howzat
1977:
Geeza - Streetfighter
Strawbs - Cut Like A Diamond
Jerry Reed - Bake
Ram Jam - Black Betty (Ext. Version)
Blue Oyster Cult - Godzilla
Silver - Wham Bam
The Indians - Rocky Mountain Music
Jerry Reed - Just To Satisfy You
Roger Whittaker - Finnish Whistler
Jerry Reed - Lightning Rod
Foreigner - Long, Long Way From Home
Plastic Bertrand - Ca Plane Pour Moi
Heart - Barracuda
Foreigner - Cold As Ice
Frank Stallone - Far From Over
Jerry Reed - I've Been Framed
KISS - I Was Made For Loving You
1978:
Hot Chocolate - Everyone's A Winner
The Police - Roxanne
Don Ray - Got To Have Loving
Gerry Rafferty - Baker Street
Cheap Trick - California Man
The Cars - Moving
Flash & The Pan - And The Band Played On (Down Among The Dead Men)
Frankie Valli - Grease
Gerry Rafferty - Right Down the Line
The Sweet - Love Is Like Oxygen
Heart - Heartless
Dave Edmunds - Girls Talk
1979:
Leif Garrett - I Was Made For Dancing
Roller - April Wine
.38 Special - Rockin' into the Night
Blondie - Heart of Glass
Trooper - 3 Dressed Up As A 9
KISS - Sure Know Something
The Beat - You Won't Be Happy
Cliff Richard - We Don't Talk Anymore
20/20 - Yellow Pills
Little River Band - Lonesome Loser
Chicago - Street Player
Ian Gomm - Hold On
Section 8 - Hollywood Halloween
Billy Thorpe - Children of the Sun
Jefferson Starship - Jane
Donna Summer - Hot Stuff
Bee Gees - Tragedy
Skatt Bros. - Walk The Night
Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons - Shape I'm In
AC/DC - Touch Too Much
Gerry Rafferty - Get It Right Next Time
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