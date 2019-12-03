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WATTERS WORLD - JESSE WATTERS SATURDAY 11/30/19 FOX NEWS - COMMERCIAL FREE
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Watters World - Saturday, November 30
On today’s episode of Watters World, Jesse Watters and his guests talk about the trust in the media decreasing and the suspicion around Epstein’s death.
Guests:
Best-Selling Author James Patterson
Actor Dean Cain
Watters World - Saturday, November 30
On today’s episode of Watters World, Jesse Watters and his guests talk about the trust in the media decreasing and the suspicion around Epstein’s death.
Guests:
Best-Selling Author James Patterson
Actor Dean Cain
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