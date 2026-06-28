150 Years After Greasy Grass: The Lakota Remember Victory Day - Descendants of the Cheyenne, Lakota, & Arapaho lead a ceremonial charge on the 150th anniversary of the Battle of the Little Bighorn

150 Years After Greasy Grass: The Lakota Remember Victory Day



Descendants of the Cheyenne, Lakota, and Arapaho lead a ceremonial charge on the 150th anniversary of the Battle of the Little Bighorn, when 3,000 Plains Indians annihilated Lieutenant Colonel George Custer and the entirety of the 7th Cavalry.



The flags of tribal nations flying over the same earth where Lakota, Cheyenne, and Arapaho warriors stood united against cavalry assault in 1876.



Descendants of the Cheyenne, Lakota, and Arapaho lead a ceremonial charge on the 150th anniversary of the Battle of the Little Bighorn, when 3,000 Plains Indians annihilated Lieutenant Colonel George Custer and the entirety of the 7th Cavalry. Only fifty Cheyenne, Lakota, and Arapaho warriors died in the two-day battle, which began at 3 pm on Sunday, June 25, 1876 and concluded the following day.



Little Bighorn, Montana. 06.25.26.

Here's an article with more videos and history:

https://apnews.com/article/native-american-little-bighorn-lakota-custer-3407c03935eccb382bf22852a52e7832

