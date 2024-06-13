🔥🙏 Sweet'n deep thruth bombs

Candice Owens and President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, share some wisdom as well as revealing truth bombs. More evidence of Devolution and Continuity of Government in action. This video should uplift your spirit. Peace Profound.

🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺





What is better than ZOOM where affiliates can also earn?

Onpassive's Flagship Product

👉 O-Connect https://o-trim.co/TestOnpassiveFree 💰🔥





Check out these video's mentioned in the video.





Golden Age Of Mind - https://rumble.com/v4uqq2l--golden-age-of-mind.html

Truth Revealing - https://rumble.com/v2fddcy--truth-revealing-.html ​

Narrative Shift Series - https://rumble.com/v4zfoe6--bqqm-tme-narrativeshift-7.html





𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.

✔ Gab 'Thrivalism, The Twisted Light Worker & #Onpassve' - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 🗡

✔ Telegram Thrivalism, Twisted Light Worker & #Onpassive - https://t.me/Thrivalism 💗🙏

✔ Fakebook Group Page - https://o-trim.co/TwistedLightworkerFacebook

✔ My Onpassive Group Page https://ecosystem.onpassive.com/o-net/clubs/myclubs/NTY3ODQ%3D/A





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺