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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 9
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48 views • December 02, 2020
Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi in a message to German woman acting as Chancellor.
Impeccable credentials from a man who is also doing all he can to wake people up that the official narrative is not correct and used to SPOOK the world...and there is NO NEED for ANY of this financial destruction set in motion by MSM and Governments worldwide .... it's time you wake up and get off your rump and push back with KNOWLEDGE... your freedom is what this is all about and the people of this world must wake and gather on mass.
12 Experts address the false panic
https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/24/1...
10 more Dr's addess the false panic
http://www.informationclearinghouse.i...
Truth is earned not given...i will earn your trust.
Together we will be a voice this world desperately needs right now....
www.awarriorcalls.com it is your one stop source to fighting corruption.
God Speed
Impeccable credentials from a man who is also doing all he can to wake people up that the official narrative is not correct and used to SPOOK the world...and there is NO NEED for ANY of this financial destruction set in motion by MSM and Governments worldwide .... it's time you wake up and get off your rump and push back with KNOWLEDGE... your freedom is what this is all about and the people of this world must wake and gather on mass.
12 Experts address the false panic
https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/24/1...
10 more Dr's addess the false panic
http://www.informationclearinghouse.i...
Truth is earned not given...i will earn your trust.
Together we will be a voice this world desperately needs right now....
www.awarriorcalls.com it is your one stop source to fighting corruption.
God Speed
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