David Sacks: 'ChatGPT is a Democrat' warns about the potential danger of AI monopolies

ChatGPT has been a topic of conversation for the last few months. The artificial intelligence (AI) launched by OpenAI was built in November 2022 and is able to create human-like text. ChatGPT has been heralded as the next big disruptor to the world as we know it, and could one day dethrone Google as the most used search engine. ChatGPT currently has a free version that doesn’t require a download to utilize. The chat bot has a plethora of possibilities: it can write poetry, song lyrics, computer code and pass an MBA course exam. Users can ask the chat bot questions and responses are generated based on the vast amount of online data that ChatGPT is trained on. Although the possibilities and potential of ChatGPT seem endless, there is a dark side that also deserves examination.





In order to make ChatGPT less violent, sexist, and racist, OpenAI hired Kenyan laborers, paying them less than $2 an hour. The laborers spoke anonymously to TIME for an investigation about their experiences. The laborers were in charge of filtering harmful text and images in order to train the data to be able to recognize harmful content. One worker shared the trauma they experienced while reading and labeling the text for OpenAI, describing it as “torture” because of the traumatic nature of the text. An often-overlooked component of the creation of generative AI is the need to exploit the labor of people in underdeveloped countries.

