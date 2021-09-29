© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mossad did COVID-19 & Genocidal Jew Occupied Governments (JOG ZOG)
Follow
0
Share
Report
82 views • September 29, 2021
Ausrotten does not mean extirpate but expel, eject, exclude, throw out (49th minute). It's Russia not China (56th minute).
Unvaccinated Brazil President Bolsonaro Decries Socialism, Vaccine Passports At UN General Assembly - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vpoGERi0fI8
EU Crypto-Jews - Corruptico
https://www.corruptico.com/2018/09/30/eu-crypto-jews/
JewishFaces.org
https://web.archive.org/web/20150221163357/http://www.jewishfaces.com/
Aangirfan: STEVE BANNON - DEVIL'S BARGAIN - CRYPTO JEW
https://aanirfan.blogspot.com/2017/07/steve-bannon-devils-bargain-crypto-jew.html
World's 50 most influential Jews - The Jerusalem Post
https://www.jpost.com/jewish-world/jewish-features/worlds-50-most-influential-jews-176071
Jews in Government | Subverted Nation
http://www.subvertednation.net/jew-lists/jews-in-government/
Crypto Jews
http://www.hugequestions.com/Eric/TFC/Crypto-Zionists.htm
Jew Watch United States Of America: Jew List:
https://jewwatchusa.blogspot.com/2009/01/1_19.html
JewishGen CryptoJews Collection
https://www.jewishgen.org/databases/cryptojews/
Jew Lists | Subverted Nation
http://www.subvertednation.net/jew-lists/
JewishGen CryptoJews Collection
https://www.jewishgen.org/databases/cryptojews/
Crypto-Jews Sephardic Websites
https://www.sephardicgen.com/crypto_sites.htm
Who Controls America? The List You Were Never Meant to See! - Goyim Gazette
https://goyimgazette.com/who-controls-america-the-big-jew-list/
Home - Goyim Gazette
https://goyimgazette.com/
Who Controls the Trilateral Commission? | WHO CONTROLS AMERICA?
https://web.archive.org/web/20171011015955/http://thezog.info:80/who-controls-the-trilateral-commission/
Aangirfan: JEWS, CRYPTO-JEWS AND OTHERS
https://aanirfan.blogspot.com/2016/09/jews-crypto-jews-and-others.html
Aangirfan: 2021
https://aanirfan.blogspot.com/2021/
Lists of Jews - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lists_of_Jews
Demographics of the Supreme Court of the United States - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demographics_of_the_Supreme_Court_of_the_United_States#Jewish_justices
List of British Jewish politicians - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_British_Jewish_politicians
Joe Biden & Vladimir Putin are crypto-CHABAD Jews: CHABAD WW3 PLAN TO DESTROY THE WEST AND BRING IN MOSHIACH (antichrist). | Tradidi
https://tradidi.com/threads/joe-biden-vladimir-putin-are-crypto-chabad-jews-chabad-ww3-plan-to-destroy-the-west-and-bring-in-moshiach-antichrist.611/
Status / Gab Social
https://gab.com/stmichaelssword/posts/105972023786300885
7af5b9fec8d0955b.png (1384×1176)
https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/070/104/943/original/7af5b9fec8d0955b.png
William J. Burns (diplomat) - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/WilliamJ._Burns(diplomat
)
Who Controls the State Department? | Who Controls America?
https://thezog.wordpress.com/who-controls-the-state-department/
The 45 jews in Biden's Government (So Far)
http://www.renegadetribune.com/the-45-jews-in-bidens-government-so-far/?doing_wp_cron=1632596140.3692209720611572265625
David Duke.com
https://davidduke.com/
Dr Duke & Andy Hitchcock of UK Prove the Vaxx not only doesn’t prevent the disease but causes far more damage than the disease itself! – David Duke.com
https://davidduke.com/tuesday210921/
jewish Leaders of the Covid Cabal
http://www.renegadetribune.com/15-jewish-leaders-of-the-covid-cabal/
WHO Director Tedros Adhanom – Gay, Red Terrorist Heads Global Lockdown | Justice4Poland.com
https://justice4poland.com/2020/08/12/who-director-tedros-adhanom-gay-red-terrorist-heads-global-lockdown/
WHO LEADERSHIP FACES DEATH PENALTY IN INDIA FOR MURDER THROUGH MEDICAL MISINFORMATION ON IVERMECTIN AND HCQ | SOTN: Alternative News, Analysis & Commentary
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=73804
The Elite’s Plan to Kill Us (Video) | SOTN: Alternative News, Analysis & Commentary
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=86370
MUST VIEW! Hundreds of sharp-edged metal pieces found in vials of Covid vaccines when placed under a microscope! One symmetrical object looked like a SIM card! | SOTN: Alternative News, Analysis & Commentary
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=86269
Transmission Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene Oxide in COVID-19 Vaccines | SOTN: Alternative News, Analysis & Commentary
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=80137
Federal government of the United States - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_government_of_the_United_States
United States Congress - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Congress
Unvaccinated Brazil President Bolsonaro Decries Socialism, Vaccine Passports At UN General Assembly - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vpoGERi0fI8
EU Crypto-Jews - Corruptico
https://www.corruptico.com/2018/09/30/eu-crypto-jews/
JewishFaces.org
https://web.archive.org/web/20150221163357/http://www.jewishfaces.com/
Aangirfan: STEVE BANNON - DEVIL'S BARGAIN - CRYPTO JEW
https://aanirfan.blogspot.com/2017/07/steve-bannon-devils-bargain-crypto-jew.html
World's 50 most influential Jews - The Jerusalem Post
https://www.jpost.com/jewish-world/jewish-features/worlds-50-most-influential-jews-176071
Jews in Government | Subverted Nation
http://www.subvertednation.net/jew-lists/jews-in-government/
Crypto Jews
http://www.hugequestions.com/Eric/TFC/Crypto-Zionists.htm
Jew Watch United States Of America: Jew List:
https://jewwatchusa.blogspot.com/2009/01/1_19.html
JewishGen CryptoJews Collection
https://www.jewishgen.org/databases/cryptojews/
Jew Lists | Subverted Nation
http://www.subvertednation.net/jew-lists/
JewishGen CryptoJews Collection
https://www.jewishgen.org/databases/cryptojews/
Crypto-Jews Sephardic Websites
https://www.sephardicgen.com/crypto_sites.htm
Who Controls America? The List You Were Never Meant to See! - Goyim Gazette
https://goyimgazette.com/who-controls-america-the-big-jew-list/
Home - Goyim Gazette
https://goyimgazette.com/
Who Controls the Trilateral Commission? | WHO CONTROLS AMERICA?
https://web.archive.org/web/20171011015955/http://thezog.info:80/who-controls-the-trilateral-commission/
Aangirfan: JEWS, CRYPTO-JEWS AND OTHERS
https://aanirfan.blogspot.com/2016/09/jews-crypto-jews-and-others.html
Aangirfan: 2021
https://aanirfan.blogspot.com/2021/
Lists of Jews - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lists_of_Jews
Demographics of the Supreme Court of the United States - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demographics_of_the_Supreme_Court_of_the_United_States#Jewish_justices
List of British Jewish politicians - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_British_Jewish_politicians
Joe Biden & Vladimir Putin are crypto-CHABAD Jews: CHABAD WW3 PLAN TO DESTROY THE WEST AND BRING IN MOSHIACH (antichrist). | Tradidi
https://tradidi.com/threads/joe-biden-vladimir-putin-are-crypto-chabad-jews-chabad-ww3-plan-to-destroy-the-west-and-bring-in-moshiach-antichrist.611/
Status / Gab Social
https://gab.com/stmichaelssword/posts/105972023786300885
7af5b9fec8d0955b.png (1384×1176)
https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/070/104/943/original/7af5b9fec8d0955b.png
William J. Burns (diplomat) - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/WilliamJ._Burns(diplomat
)
Who Controls the State Department? | Who Controls America?
https://thezog.wordpress.com/who-controls-the-state-department/
The 45 jews in Biden's Government (So Far)
http://www.renegadetribune.com/the-45-jews-in-bidens-government-so-far/?doing_wp_cron=1632596140.3692209720611572265625
David Duke.com
https://davidduke.com/
Dr Duke & Andy Hitchcock of UK Prove the Vaxx not only doesn’t prevent the disease but causes far more damage than the disease itself! – David Duke.com
https://davidduke.com/tuesday210921/
jewish Leaders of the Covid Cabal
http://www.renegadetribune.com/15-jewish-leaders-of-the-covid-cabal/
WHO Director Tedros Adhanom – Gay, Red Terrorist Heads Global Lockdown | Justice4Poland.com
https://justice4poland.com/2020/08/12/who-director-tedros-adhanom-gay-red-terrorist-heads-global-lockdown/
WHO LEADERSHIP FACES DEATH PENALTY IN INDIA FOR MURDER THROUGH MEDICAL MISINFORMATION ON IVERMECTIN AND HCQ | SOTN: Alternative News, Analysis & Commentary
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=73804
The Elite’s Plan to Kill Us (Video) | SOTN: Alternative News, Analysis & Commentary
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=86370
MUST VIEW! Hundreds of sharp-edged metal pieces found in vials of Covid vaccines when placed under a microscope! One symmetrical object looked like a SIM card! | SOTN: Alternative News, Analysis & Commentary
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=86269
Transmission Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene Oxide in COVID-19 Vaccines | SOTN: Alternative News, Analysis & Commentary
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=80137
Federal government of the United States - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_government_of_the_United_States
United States Congress - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Congress
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.