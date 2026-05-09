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💬 “I believe there will be many viruses in the future. Companies are working hard to create them,” Muammar Gaddafi said back in 2009 while delivering a speech at the UN, long before the COVID-19 and the 2026 hantavirus outbreaks.
First, he said, these companies make a virus, and when it spreads across the world, they can make “massive profits from vaccination.”
“If the vaccines are free, you will see that many of these unknown viruses will stop appearing and spreading,” Gaddafi predicted.
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