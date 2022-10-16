Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on Fun and Recreation
2 views
channel image
GetWisdom
Published a month ago |

VA #126 Creator's Perspective on Fun and Recreation 


Description: 

Does Creator agree with the proverb: “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy?” Is passive entertainment, like watching television, a benefit or waste of time? Is playing games to determine winners and losers actually non-divine? Is there a sinister source of competitiveness in the world? Is good sportsmanship a test of divine alignment? Is recreation crowding out spiritual pursuits? Creator explains how prayer and divine healing can help us live balanced lives so fun and recreation play an important fulfilling role, rather than a distraction and sidelining of divine objectives. Join us!

Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/

Keywords
healingchannelingprayerkarl mollison

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket