Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on Fun and Recreation

VA #126 Creator's Perspective on Fun and Recreation





Description:

Does Creator agree with the proverb: “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy?” Is passive entertainment, like watching television, a benefit or waste of time? Is playing games to determine winners and losers actually non-divine? Is there a sinister source of competitiveness in the world? Is good sportsmanship a test of divine alignment? Is recreation crowding out spiritual pursuits? Creator explains how prayer and divine healing can help us live balanced lives so fun and recreation play an important fulfilling role, rather than a distraction and sidelining of divine objectives. Join us!

