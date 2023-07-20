Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cryptids, Pale Crawlers, and Rakes: Demonic Creatures Stalk their Prey at Night
channel image
Sergeant Schultz
131 Subscribers
39 views
Published 19 hours ago

SOURCES: 5 Mysterious Creatures Caught On Camera : Top 5 STRANGE Creatureshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=srw3iy3ayX4

Pale crawler/ rake / fleshgait attacks a boy (better quality)

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/7lzdCcAByY0

I heard this creature again

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/WwoQ2QEw-dA

Monster/ Skinwalker chases prople (longer video)

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Gud3XKKdFUA

Pale crawler / rake / flesh gaith / monster chases man in empty building

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5fjJOyKVP8

5 Mysterious Creatures Caught On Camera in a Tunnel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HScBR9ylQw

"Is That A Cow?" RAKE Creature Runs At HIM! SCARY!! #shorts #cryptids

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Klj3-RqRUGo

ITS DIGGING UP GRAVES? SCARY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bF6BJJY0JtI

 Re: Juvenile Bigfoot digging in cemetery - BREAKDOWN.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-LOx5bDhokY

Horrifying Skinwalker Encounters Banned From The Internet

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6jV7l3tEOA

Nightcrawler. Rake, pale crawler sightings, /avistamientos de rake, nightcrawler

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJSmuMpqhl0

Rake # 14 rake di notte in una casa abbandonata

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCspNVEizAg

Rake #11 Rake in Portland (USA)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jh6GJ2KJbD0

Rake # 13 Rake erschreckt Kinder

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iy2o6iEIjbE

Strange Creature Filmed Digging up Grave

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23MONloUxEc


EXPLANATION OF PHENOMENA THROUGH A PSYCHIC MEDIUM:

Lynn White: "Crawlers and Cryptids" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PuykIHBDDGA

Lynn White: "Alien Killings" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQO4UmwU82I


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Truman Cash ebooks:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

WATCH the remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE


SEE ALSO:

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CyNUc5CROI

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwDIRMuUTxI

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E933TEzNHEM

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yCHvN_JRk4


Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM


Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap."

https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/pyizkn/ive_researched_the_afterlife_for_nearly_10_years/

Keywords
aliensufodeep statehorrormonstersarchonsblack magiclord of the ringssuper soldiersgollumunderground basedark fleetrakepale crawlersdark net

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket