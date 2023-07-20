Cryptids, Pale Crawlers, and Rakes: Demonic Creatures Stalk their Prey at Night

SOURCES: 5 Mysterious Creatures Caught On Camera : Top 5 STRANGE Creatureshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=srw3iy3ayX4
Pale crawler/ rake / fleshgait attacks a boy (better quality)
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/7lzdCcAByY0
I heard this creature again
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/WwoQ2QEw-dA
Monster/ Skinwalker chases prople (longer video)
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Gud3XKKdFUA
Pale crawler / rake / flesh gaith / monster chases man in empty building
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5fjJOyKVP8
5 Mysterious Creatures Caught On Camera in a Tunnel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HScBR9ylQw
"Is That A Cow?" RAKE Creature Runs At HIM! SCARY!! #shorts #cryptids
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Klj3-RqRUGo
ITS DIGGING UP GRAVES? SCARY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bF6BJJY0JtI
Re: Juvenile Bigfoot digging in cemetery - BREAKDOWN.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-LOx5bDhokY
Horrifying Skinwalker Encounters Banned From The Internet
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6jV7l3tEOA
Nightcrawler. Rake, pale crawler sightings, /avistamientos de rake, nightcrawler
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJSmuMpqhl0
Rake # 14 rake di notte in una casa abbandonata
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCspNVEizAg
Rake #11 Rake in Portland (USA)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jh6GJ2KJbD0
Rake # 13 Rake erschreckt Kinder
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iy2o6iEIjbE
Strange Creature Filmed Digging up Grave
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23MONloUxEc
EXPLANATION OF PHENOMENA THROUGH A PSYCHIC MEDIUM:
Lynn White: "Crawlers and Cryptids" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PuykIHBDDGA
Lynn White: "Alien Killings" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQO4UmwU82I
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Truman Cash ebooks:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
WATCH the remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE
SEE ALSO:
Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CyNUc5CROI
Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwDIRMuUTxI
Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E933TEzNHEM
Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yCHvN_JRk4
Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA
Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg
Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik
Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw
Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0
Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820
Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM
Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap."
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/pyizkn/ive_researched_the_afterlife_for_nearly_10_years/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.