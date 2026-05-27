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Professor Robert Pape Interview: The Escalation Trap, Iran War and the Global Energy Crisis
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To learn more, visit: https://escalationtrap.substack.com/


Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Introduction and Welcome (0:00)

- Professor Pape's Background and Views (1:35)

- Explanation of the Escalation Trap (3:14)

- Impact of the Escalation Trap on Current Wars (7:24)

- Economic Implications of the War (12:16)

- Challenges of Restoring Oil Flow (16:11)

- Decentralization of Weapons Technology (33:06)

- Financial and Insurance Implications (40:12)

- Strategic Options for the US (44:24)

- Conclusion and Future Outlook (51:35)


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