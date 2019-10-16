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Deep State Exposed! (Part 1 of 2)
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84 views • October 16, 2019
(Part 1 of 2) TALK BEGINS AT 2:28 MARK. Deep State Exposed! Joint Chiefs of Staff High Security Evaluations Action Officer (ret.) does a Meritorious exposing of rare facts about Deep State. Discover when and how the coup started! Also known as Shadow Government, Al Cuppett - several classifieds deep in Joint Chiefs - reveals rare facts about the origins of Fake News! When finished with Part 1 please go on to Part 2......... https://www.brighteon.com/847f75c9-7a41-4399-9e8e-ab57113973c3 Be sure to see the other Al Cuppett videos here! Subscribe Today!
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