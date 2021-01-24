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White House BLACKOUT Between 3 to 6 A.M ?
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2500 views • January 24, 2021
Watching for future confirmations ?
From YouTube 1-24-2021
A Call For An Awakening
2.53K subscribers
OMG DID ARRESTS HAPPEN WHILE WE WERE SLEEPING GUYS? I KNO THERE WAS A BLACKOUT AT WHITEHOUSE I WATCHED THE LIVE FEED & IT WENT DARK AFTER 3AM & AT 6AM IT WAS STILL DARK🤔🤔 WAT HAPPENED?? AND INSIDE INFO PLEASE DROP HERE#wwg1wga
@Sara Truthseeker on anonup.com
From YouTube 1-24-2021
A Call For An Awakening
2.53K subscribers
OMG DID ARRESTS HAPPEN WHILE WE WERE SLEEPING GUYS? I KNO THERE WAS A BLACKOUT AT WHITEHOUSE I WATCHED THE LIVE FEED & IT WENT DARK AFTER 3AM & AT 6AM IT WAS STILL DARK🤔🤔 WAT HAPPENED?? AND INSIDE INFO PLEASE DROP HERE#wwg1wga
@Sara Truthseeker on anonup.com
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