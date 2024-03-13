Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🧬 Unlocking The Genetic Code 🔬
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
185 Subscribers
80 views
Published Yesterday

🕵️🤔Ever wondered about the secrets of genetic engineering? 🧬

🤝 Dive into the fascinating world of genetic modifications with Akos Nyerges from the Harvard Medical School Department of Genetics. 💊🔥

🎙️ http://bit.ly/42y9urf

💡 As he shares latest insights on how some changes can be made on a small scale, altering the genetic code is an all-or-nothing endeavor. 🧬

🔊 🎬 Press play to discover more about this intriguing process and its implications in our recent paper ✨

Keywords
genomicsgenetic revolutiongenetic code engineering

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket