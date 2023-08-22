Create New Account
🚨 Maui Residents Gave Joe Biden a "WARM" welcome to Hawaii ! 🚨
Published Yesterday

🚨 Maui Residents Gave Joe Biden a warm welcome to Hawaii ! 🚨

“Here he comes after 13 days.”

“FUCK YOU! FUCK YOU! FUCK YOU!” and "Fuck Joe Biden!" - People Chant!!!

joe bidenusahawaiimauiwelcomefuck youwarmfuck joe biden

