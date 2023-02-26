Activists are Picketing near the Rammstein Airbase in Germany - Protesting Against further Arms Supplies to Ukraine and Demanding Peace Talks.

Activists are picketing near the Rammstein airbase in Germany - they are protesting against further arms supplies to Ukraine and demanding peace talks.
About 2,500 activists took part in protests near the American Ramstein Air Base in Germany during the day, the protesters demanded its closure.
According to the police, the meeting was held peacefully. Video: social networks.
