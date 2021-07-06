Daszak, Baric and Andersen, They Know They Are Lying

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Li-Meng Yan with Tucker Carlson Today, June 30: Those top scientists like Peter Daszak, Ralph Baric and Kristian Andersen, they are lying and they know they are lying.