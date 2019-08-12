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Shungite Orgonite for EMF, WiFi radiation protection Part 2 (Sleeping Pods) Research Series
Uncensored Health News
Uncensored Health News
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58 views • August 12, 2019
To learn more and purchase our orgonite:
FTW Orgone https://fringeenergy.com/orgonite
Special Phone Shields offer https://fringeenergy.com/orgone-phone-shields-now-available/
The portable Orgone Sleeping Pod is a handmade passive harmonizer will help you get a good night sleep. When you place the tranquil-blue puck on your body, under your pillow or next to you in bed, it creates a shield of protection against the harmful effects of EMF. Orgonite can help to block out the negative effects of 5G near the body and restore natural balance so that you can get the best nights sleep you’ve had in years! We explained how in this video.

Orgone is a word used to describe the life-force energy which permeates all of nature and living beings. Orgonite is a natural technology created to emit neutralizing orgone energy that can be measured as negative ions in the atmosphere, that transforms stray electromagnetic fields into non-harmful, healing energy.

Benefits

Sleep deeply WITHOUT the need for unnecessary sleeping medication
Easily fits in your palm and is portable for the jet-setting working professional
Enhances your energy field and reduces the negative effects of EMF on your body
Can be placed directly on the body for instant relief from EMF-induced aches and pains
Can be put under the pillow and still be effective
We wrote a blog on how we test the strength of our orgonite sleeping pods by the famous ice test.

Each piece is hand made to order with loving care in our small workshop and shipped from Morocco. Shipping is included with the price and we ship world wide with door-to-door tracking!

We’re celebrating our two year anniversary making orgonite for over two thousand happy customers!

To learn more and purchase our orgonite:
FTW Orgone https://fringeenergy.com/orgonite
Special Phone Shields offer https://fringeenergy.com/orgone-phone-shields-now-available/
Keywords
emf dangersorgoniteorgone energywilhelm reich5g emf protectionehsscientific discovery5g protectionorgonite experimentsorgonite makingorgonite benefitsscientific discovery that changed the worldwilhelm reich and the orgone energywilhelm reich therapyorgone energy accumulatoremf radiation dangersemf dangers health5g protection devicesorgone energy frequencyorgone energy explainedsleeping podselectronic insomniaelectromagnetic hypersensitivity
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy