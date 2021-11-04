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Jacob Rothschild talks about Corona.
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421 views • November 04, 2021
Jacob Rothschild talks about Corona.
You mean all the weather weapons and geoengineering that you Mr Rothschild fund that create bad weather events and all the products that YOU all create that pollute the environment ….. YES that’s a HUGE problem..
You mean all the weather weapons and geoengineering that you Mr Rothschild fund that create bad weather events and all the products that YOU all create that pollute the environment ….. YES that’s a HUGE problem..
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