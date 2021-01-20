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The Story of Television
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61 views • January 20, 2021
Television became available in experimental forms in the late 1920s, and After World War II, an improved form of black-and-white TV broadcasting became popular in the United States and Britain. In 1927 an American scientist, Philo Farnsworth made the first electronic television system and filed a patent for it that same year. His camera tube design was known as the image Dissector. Like Nikola Tesla, he was ahead of his time. At just 14-year-old, he had already established the basic principles of electric television.
Farnsworth`s invention was intended by its creator to educate people through cultural and sports programs, to bring more understanding to the world of the sheer beauty of our different cultures, habits and beliefs, in order to settle world problems and bring people together. According to his wife, Pem Farnsworth, Philo saw television as a marvelous teaching tool.
There would be no excuse for illiteracy. Parents could learn along with their children. News and sporting events could be seen as they were happening in real time and we would be able to see and learn about people in other countries and lands all over the world. Differences could be settled around conference tables, without going to war.
Unfortunately, the television was swiftly used for other purposes that certainly did not comply with those of its inventor. People were not being educated through his invention, nor had the world’s problems been settled because of it.
Sadly, according to his son Kent, Farnsworth felt that he had created a monster and he felt that people wasted too much of their lives watching television.
He was reported to have prohibited the viewing of his very own invention in his own home, saying: “There’s nothing worthwhile on it, and we are not going to watch it in this household, and I don’t want it in your intellectual diet.”
Sadly, Farnsworth died on March 11th 1971 without seeing the realization of his innovative invention used in the way he had both intended or envisaged.
Farnsworth`s device is now being used to control the perceptions of billions of people all over the entire planet.
Walter Lippmann, (author of the book “Public Opinion,” of 1922), stated (almost a hundred years ago), “People get their information about the world outside their community through the mass media,” he continued to state, “Ours is a problem in which deception has become organized and strong: where Truth is poisoned at its source, one in which the skill of the shrewdest brains is devoted to misleading a bewildered people.”
Victor Navasky famously stated: “It is based largely on journalism that we make up our national mind.”
Speaking of the invention of the Television, a former member of the CIA described it as, “The Greatest Scientific Indoctrination Tool ever devised.”
Today, people watch television for dozens of hours each week. It can be said, that it has been and still continues to be, one of the most trusted means of communication and form of entertainment. But what if you discovered that the very source of information you were introduced to as a small child and had learned to love, was above all, a means to controlling your perception, your views, your choices, your emotions and consequently, your behavior.
The Global Mainstream Media still today, is merely one of many tools used strategically for priming people`s perceptions, if you believe that the television is a reliable source of truth and a means of harmless entertainment, you are deluding yourself.
“Never watch the television. It becomes YOU and you become IT.”
If you wish to make a small Donation click on the link below:
Thank you 🙏💗
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You can watch Free videos and join with a special 7-day FREE Trial.
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Read the FULL ARTICLE HERE with Translations in all Languages:
◉ My Websites:
http://garylite.com/
http://369news.net/
Farnsworth`s invention was intended by its creator to educate people through cultural and sports programs, to bring more understanding to the world of the sheer beauty of our different cultures, habits and beliefs, in order to settle world problems and bring people together. According to his wife, Pem Farnsworth, Philo saw television as a marvelous teaching tool.
There would be no excuse for illiteracy. Parents could learn along with their children. News and sporting events could be seen as they were happening in real time and we would be able to see and learn about people in other countries and lands all over the world. Differences could be settled around conference tables, without going to war.
Unfortunately, the television was swiftly used for other purposes that certainly did not comply with those of its inventor. People were not being educated through his invention, nor had the world’s problems been settled because of it.
Sadly, according to his son Kent, Farnsworth felt that he had created a monster and he felt that people wasted too much of their lives watching television.
He was reported to have prohibited the viewing of his very own invention in his own home, saying: “There’s nothing worthwhile on it, and we are not going to watch it in this household, and I don’t want it in your intellectual diet.”
Sadly, Farnsworth died on March 11th 1971 without seeing the realization of his innovative invention used in the way he had both intended or envisaged.
Farnsworth`s device is now being used to control the perceptions of billions of people all over the entire planet.
Walter Lippmann, (author of the book “Public Opinion,” of 1922), stated (almost a hundred years ago), “People get their information about the world outside their community through the mass media,” he continued to state, “Ours is a problem in which deception has become organized and strong: where Truth is poisoned at its source, one in which the skill of the shrewdest brains is devoted to misleading a bewildered people.”
Victor Navasky famously stated: “It is based largely on journalism that we make up our national mind.”
Speaking of the invention of the Television, a former member of the CIA described it as, “The Greatest Scientific Indoctrination Tool ever devised.”
Today, people watch television for dozens of hours each week. It can be said, that it has been and still continues to be, one of the most trusted means of communication and form of entertainment. But what if you discovered that the very source of information you were introduced to as a small child and had learned to love, was above all, a means to controlling your perception, your views, your choices, your emotions and consequently, your behavior.
The Global Mainstream Media still today, is merely one of many tools used strategically for priming people`s perceptions, if you believe that the television is a reliable source of truth and a means of harmless entertainment, you are deluding yourself.
“Never watch the television. It becomes YOU and you become IT.”
If you wish to make a small Donation click on the link below:
Thank you 🙏💗
◉ PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=6QHHNJVALEQDN
Visit my Gaia Portal by clicking the link in the description below.
You can watch Free videos and join with a special 7-day FREE Trial.
https://www.gaia.com/garylite
◉ Please support my work on~ PATREON ~ https://www.patreon.com/garylite
◉ Gary Lite Merch: https://teespring.com/stores/gary-lite-2
◉ Like me on Facebook Gary Lite ~ ://www.facebook.com/GaryLite1111/
~ https://www.facebook.com/369news.net/
~ https://www.facebook.com/thehigherme/
◉ Gary Lite on Instagram ~ https://www.instagram.com/garylite_/?hl=en
◉ The Higher You on Instagram ~ https://www.instagram.com/the_higher_you_/?hl=en
◉ Twitter - @Gary_Lite
Read the FULL ARTICLE HERE with Translations in all Languages:
◉ My Websites:
http://garylite.com/
http://369news.net/
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