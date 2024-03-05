Violence Erupts After Thousands of Inmates Escape Prison | Port au Prince

Inside Edition | After thousands of inmates were broken out of prison, a state of emergency has been declared in Haiti. The Caribbean nation’s government says armed gangs took over two prisons over the weekend. During the violence that ensued, reports say nearly all of the 4,000 inmates at Haiti’s National Penitentiary in the country’s capital Port-au-Prince escaped. Officials say at least nine people have been killed.
Violence Erupts After Thousands of Inmates Escape Prison
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.