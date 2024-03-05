Violence Erupts After Thousands of Inmates Escape Prison | Port au Prince

Inside Edition | After thousands of inmates were broken out of prison, a state of emergency has been declared in Haiti. The Caribbean nation’s government says armed gangs took over two prisons over the weekend. During the violence that ensued, reports say nearly all of the 4,000 inmates at Haiti’s National Penitentiary in the country’s capital Port-au-Prince escaped. Officials say at least nine people have been killed.

Violence Erupts After Thousands of Inmates Escape Prison

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AmEZjnjpsBI