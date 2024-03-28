ENOCH AND THE NEPHALIM | 3-28-2024

Show #2118





Show Notes:





Coach's latest article: https://newswithviews.com/i-am-a-proud-conspiracy-analyst/

Giants in the Bible: https://bible.knowing-jesus.com/topics/Giants

Giants in the Bible article: https://www.learnreligions.com/nephilim-giants-of-the-bible-3994639

10 Facts from the Book of Enoch: https://youtu.be/V-BSC6T79Ik?si=CpVMuA_kmcUZYQf_

Book of Enoch: https://sacred-texts.com/bib/boe/

Fritz Zimmerman: https://youtu.be/GHaVKNgSY8g?si=aGOkrxcSEu1kaEkM

Legend Valley Mound: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oGX6Ek9p0Jk

20 'shocking' giants video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mf3_PWprFS8

Congress members ages: https://fiscalnote.com/blog/how-old-118th-congress





Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV





Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event





Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate





Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop