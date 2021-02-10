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Update on the lockdown situation with Sara Cunial, Mads Palsig, Senta Depuydt and others
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50 views • February 10, 2021
Prominent activists and freedom fighters against corona restrictions continue with a bi-weekly report on the situation in their respective countries regarding the lockdown and how to improve the situation.
Among the presenters are Italian politician Sara Cunial as well as WFA members Mads Palsvig, Maneka Helleberg, Senta Depuydt, Astrid Gottfried and Nigel Utton.
http://www.worldfreedomalliance.org
Follow WFA on Telegram: https://t.me/wfaorg
Among the presenters are Italian politician Sara Cunial as well as WFA members Mads Palsvig, Maneka Helleberg, Senta Depuydt, Astrid Gottfried and Nigel Utton.
http://www.worldfreedomalliance.org
Follow WFA on Telegram: https://t.me/wfaorg
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