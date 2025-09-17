CHAPTER 3.1 THE LAW OF LAND, WATER AND YOU

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This chapter describes how the Khazarian Mafia has manipulated our perception of the law and enslaved un on the plantation of slavelandia. And the kicker? We COMPLY!
The book can be found on amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/author/max-hansson_1976
Max Igan's endorsement of the book: https://drive.proton.me/urls/14YY7J6QXW#HZ8zMohmfzid