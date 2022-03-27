Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/25/22 Bi-Polar Disorder And Spinal Stenosis(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Friday, March 25, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing his book "Diseases of Exotic Animals". Stating that a cope is in the Smithsonian Institute as national treasure. Contending if someone wanted to buy a copy it would cost them $25,000. Asserting people can get a lot of the same information in his book "Epigenetics".Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eating hazelnuts. Often eaten raw or more flavorful roasted. A study found that participants that ate hazelnuts every day for 12 weeks was linked to a reduction of blood glucose levels.CallersDonald is training for the Senior Olympics and wants to boost his energy levels.Nancy is recovering from COVID 19 but still feels weak and fatigued.Dale has a friend diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and spinal stenosis.Steven has a friend with hairline fracture in their femur and also has bone on bone arthritis.