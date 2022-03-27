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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/25/22 Bi-Polar Disorder And Spinal Stenosis
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74 views • March 27, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/25/22 Bi-Polar Disorder And Spinal Stenosis
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
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https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Friday, March 25, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing his book "Diseases of Exotic Animals". Stating that a cope is in the Smithsonian Institute as national treasure. Contending if someone wanted to buy a copy it would cost them $25,000. Asserting people can get a lot of the same information in his book "Epigenetics".
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eating hazelnuts. Often eaten raw or more flavorful roasted. A study found that participants that ate hazelnuts every day for 12 weeks was linked to a reduction of blood glucose levels.
Callers
Donald is training for the Senior Olympics and wants to boost his energy levels.
Nancy is recovering from COVID 19 but still feels weak and fatigued.
Dale has a friend diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and spinal stenosis.
Steven has a friend with hairline fracture in their femur and also has bone on bone arthritis.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Friday, March 25, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing his book "Diseases of Exotic Animals". Stating that a cope is in the Smithsonian Institute as national treasure. Contending if someone wanted to buy a copy it would cost them $25,000. Asserting people can get a lot of the same information in his book "Epigenetics".
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eating hazelnuts. Often eaten raw or more flavorful roasted. A study found that participants that ate hazelnuts every day for 12 weeks was linked to a reduction of blood glucose levels.
Callers
Donald is training for the Senior Olympics and wants to boost his energy levels.
Nancy is recovering from COVID 19 but still feels weak and fatigued.
Dale has a friend diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and spinal stenosis.
Steven has a friend with hairline fracture in their femur and also has bone on bone arthritis.
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