General Welfare Presents: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement, THE 1775 MOMENT 11/29/20

In 1775, the same empire 235 years ago that was on the edge of forever crushing the experiment in self government that Benjamin Franklin and his circle had spent almost 50 years in creating since Franklin's founding of the Junto in 1727 when he was only 21 years old,and which was preceded by a century of effort before is today in its modern form about to crush forever that spirit. That spirit was not crushed in 1775. Will this modern globalized empire succeed this time? That is the issue. If Trump manages to stay in office will the American people fight? If Trump leaves office not conceding, will the American people fight? It is not just Trump or America, it is everywhere in the world. This is what is unfolding before your very eyes.



Shoving this senile person into the Presidency with a transparent degenerate to follow upon the American people by massive, transparent, in your face, vote fraud, whether successful or not will crack open a do or die revolutionary situation in a large part of the American population. It is now very personal. Will one submit or fight? What is one's life worth if one does not fight? My sense is that this is only the beginning. By the time of the meeting we will have a better sense of this.