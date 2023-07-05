Create New Account
Want Evil Gone From Earth? Here's How..
TEOTWAWKI Life
Want to have some Pentecostal fun?  Let's spoil the enemy.  You know another word for alcohol is 'spirits'.  Let's just cast the spirits out of the alcohol. Those demons call to alcoholics to tempt them every time they walk past the alcohol display at the grocery store.

Keywords
bibleconservativeeducationchristianchurchmusicexorcisminstructionpentecostalblood-of-jesusthe-blood-will-never-lose-its-powerspoil-the-enemy

