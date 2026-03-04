Public Service or Political Class? Why America Needs Term Limits Now

Are members of Congress becoming a permanent political class?

In this episode, we break down the facts:

• The average length of time members of Congress stay in office

• How many have served 10, 20, even 30+ years

• The median net worth of lawmakers compared to average Americans

• Congressional pensions after just five years of service

• The Thrift Savings Plan (government-matched 401k)

• Federal health benefits in retirement

• Why reelection rates above 85–90% matter

• And whether term limits would help restore accountability

Members of Congress currently earn $174,000 per year and can qualify for a guaranteed lifetime pension after as little as five years of service. Many serve decades, accumulating seniority, influence, and access to post-office opportunities.

The Founders warned about concentrated power and permanent political elites. Has public service become a career instead of a duty?

We examine the tradeoffs — including concerns about experience and foreign policy — and make the case for structural reform through term limits.

This isn’t about party politics.

It’s about incentives, accountability, and restoring rotation in a constitutional republic.

If you believe service was meant to be temporary — this episode is for you.





