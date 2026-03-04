Public Service or Political Class? Why America Needs Term Limits Now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are members of Congress becoming a permanent political class?
In this episode, we break down the facts:
• The average length of time members of Congress stay in office
• How many have served 10, 20, even 30+ years
• The median net worth of lawmakers compared to average Americans
• Congressional pensions after just five years of service
• The Thrift Savings Plan (government-matched 401k)
• Federal health benefits in retirement
• Why reelection rates above 85–90% matter
• And whether term limits would help restore accountability
Members of Congress currently earn $174,000 per year and can qualify for a guaranteed lifetime pension after as little as five years of service. Many serve decades, accumulating seniority, influence, and access to post-office opportunities.
The Founders warned about concentrated power and permanent political elites. Has public service become a career instead of a duty?
We examine the tradeoffs — including concerns about experience and foreign policy — and make the case for structural reform through term limits.
This isn’t about party politics.
It’s about incentives, accountability, and restoring rotation in a constitutional republic.
If you believe service was meant to be temporary — this episode is for you.
