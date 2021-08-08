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Summit Session - The Science, Dr Cole - America's Frontline Doctors
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6248 views • August 08, 2021
Pathologist Dr.Ryan Cole gives an excellent talk to other doctors at the White Coat Summit. He doesn't mince words on how INSANE it is to have 11 THOUSAND deaths from the (so-called) vaccine, which is really a gene-therapy experimental jab. So, FINALLY after "only" 11 THOUSAND deaths (according to CDC VAERS database). is the VERY FIRST Autopsy now performed... Dr Cole proclaims..."So... this is SCIENCE" Everyone must see this video
Credit to America's Frontline Doctors, Dr Ryan Cole and One Year Anniversary
Please Visit www.aflds.org
Credit to America's Frontline Doctors, Dr Ryan Cole and One Year Anniversary
Please Visit www.aflds.org
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