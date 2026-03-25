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Strangeness and Confusion
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
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There is so much going on in the NEWS, how can anyone take in and comprehend it all? Maybe that’s why there is more interest by many in sports and entertainment than other current events.


Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the control system, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com

~ information on public poisons: https://publicpoisons.com

~ program archives, notes, resources: https://AwareMore.com/Programs

~ survival preparedness: https://survivethechanges.com

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com

~ best flaxseed – highest oil, lowest toxic metals: https://FlaxFood.com

Keywords
irannewsciatechnologyentertainmenteconomyisraelaidhscontrolgoldoildronessilversportsdebtpoisonsbanksbioweapongasepsteincartelmeteorbondsmideast
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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