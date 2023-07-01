⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(1 July 2023)

▫️ The Russian Armed Forces have carried out a high-precision sea- and ground-launched attack against the command and control posts of the Donetsk task force.

▫️ All the assigned targets have been engaged. The goal of the strike has been achieved.

▫️ The Ukrainian Armed Forces have continued their attempts to conduct offensive operations in Donetsk, Krasny Liman, and South Donetsk directions during the previous 24 hours.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces in defence has successfully repelled 15 enemy attacks close to Belogorovka, Artyomovsk, Pervomayskoye, Latochkino, Vodyanoye, and Veseloye (Donetsk People's Republic) during the past 24 hours.

▫️ In the past 24 hours, the enemy has lost up over 265 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, two Msta-B howitzers, and D-20 gun.

▫️ An ammunition depot of the AFU 54th Mechanised Brigade has been hit close to Vyemka (DPR).

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems inflicted losses on the units of AFU 21st, 42nd, and 67th Mechanised Brigades close to Nevskoye, Kremennaya, and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ One sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been disabled close to Torskoye (DPR).

◽️ Up to 90 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, one D-20 howitzer, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

▫️ In South Donetsk, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces have repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Staromayorskoye (DPR).

▫️ In addition, actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Novodarovka and Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, the dedicated and coordinated actions of the Russian troops repelled an AFU attack in the areas of Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye region). Moreover, a unit of the 106th Territorial Defence Brigade was hit close to Lugovskoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ Up to 140 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, two D-20 howitzers, and one Msta-b howitzer were eliminated in these directions during the day.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the enemy manpower and hardware close to Timkovka, Topoli, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

▫️ One sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been disabled close to Novosyolovskoye (LPR).

◽️ The enemy's losses amounted to more than 75 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, as well as a D-30 howitzer.

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 30 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system have been neutralised over the past 24 hours.





◽️In addition, a sabotage group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was neutralised in an attempt to land in two motorboats on Antonovsky Island.





◽️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 85 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 102 areas during the day.





◽️ A facility storing fuel and military hardware for Zaporozhye Ukrainian force grouping was destroyed near Zaporozhye.





▫️ Russia's air defence forces intercepted two Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles and five HIMARS projectiles during the past 24 hours.





▫️ Moreover, 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were obliterated in the areas of Artyomovsk, Soledar, Spornoye, and Volodino (Donetsk People's Republic), Berdyansk and Balochki (Zaporozhye region).





📊 In total, 444 airplanes and 240 helicopters, 4,845 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 air defence missile systems, 10,430 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,134 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,291 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 11,324 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.