Cartels are Using Kidnapping And Threats to Force Gang Members to Do Mass Murder
Published a day ago
As predicted years ago by Dave Hodges and others, cartels and gangs are being employed by the Sotero Politburo as "fifth column" forces to hasten the destruction of the US.  Scrupulously avoid crowded/congested areas like malls and public events/venues.  Arm yourself if possible.  Learn trauma first aid.  Also, get physically fit as now is the time to work on your physical fitness.  For a great source of fitness via weightlifting info see Ryan Humiston:   https://www.youtube.com/@RyanHumiston  

