Fixing The Social Security Ponzi

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Trump Accounts Are Coming For The Grown-Ups
* President Trump wants to convert Social Security from a Congressional slush fund into real assets you own.
* Congress has effectively stolen 74-88% of your Social Security $.
* They will keep stealing it until we get private accounts.
* For 90 years, Congress raided Social Security, leaving it with IOU’s that are about to run out.
* Shifting to an IRA type system would turn Social Security from a black hole to a respectable retirement — and it gives young Americans a stake in the system that keeps us all from starving.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (19 July 2026)