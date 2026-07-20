BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fixing The Social Security Ponzi
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
1011 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • 7 days ago

Trump Accounts Are Coming For The Grown-Ups

* President Trump wants to convert Social Security from a Congressional slush fund into real assets you own.

* Congress has effectively stolen 74-88% of your Social Security $.

* They will keep stealing it until we get private accounts.

* For 90 years, Congress raided Social Security, leaving it with IOU’s that are about to run out.

* Shifting to an IRA type system would turn Social Security from a black hole to a respectable retirement — and it gives young Americans a stake in the system that keeps us all from starving.


Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (19 July 2026)

https://youtu.be/sYJL7VM6ebE

Keywords
donald trumpus congressponzi schemesocial security401kreal assetsiraioupeter st ongetrump accountssuperannuation systemprivate accountscongressional slush fund
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Imposes Double-Digit Tariffs on 60 Countries Over Forced Labor Concerns

Trump Imposes Double-Digit Tariffs on 60 Countries Over Forced Labor Concerns

Sterling Ashworth
Durbin: U.S. Delays $400 Million in Ukraine Military Aid Until 2029

Durbin: U.S. Delays $400 Million in Ukraine Military Aid Until 2029

Garrison Vance
IMF Approves $690 Million Ukraine Loan Tranche Despite Acknowledging Anti-Corruption Reform Delays

IMF Approves $690 Million Ukraine Loan Tranche Despite Acknowledging Anti-Corruption Reform Delays

Garrison Vance
Report: OpenAI Faces Huge Gap Between AI Ad Revenue Projections and Reality

Report: OpenAI Faces Huge Gap Between AI Ad Revenue Projections and Reality

Douglas Harrington
Shipping Firms Offer &#8216;Massive Bonuses&#8217; for Strait of Hormuz Crossings, Report Says

Shipping Firms Offer ‘Massive Bonuses’ for Strait of Hormuz Crossings, Report Says

Garrison Vance
Number of Americans Not in Labor Force Reaches Record 105.8 Million

Number of Americans Not in Labor Force Reaches Record 105.8 Million

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy