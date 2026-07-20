Fixing The Social Security Ponzi

Trump Accounts Are Coming For The Grown-Ups

* President Trump wants to convert Social Security from a Congressional slush fund into real assets you own.

* Congress has effectively stolen 74-88% of your Social Security $.

* They will keep stealing it until we get private accounts.

* For 90 years, Congress raided Social Security, leaving it with IOU’s that are about to run out.

* Shifting to an IRA type system would turn Social Security from a black hole to a respectable retirement — and it gives young Americans a stake in the system that keeps us all from starving.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (19 July 2026)

https://youtu.be/sYJL7VM6ebE