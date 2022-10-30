After Attack drones Russia is now getting Iranian Ballistic Missiles

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Read the post/thread at Defending-Gibraltar that contains this video:
World War 3 - News and Reports
https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/world-war-3-news-and-reports/3202
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of Truther_Forum:
https://Defending-Gibraltar.net.
It IS a clear Sign of the times (the end of days/last generation of man).
https://jahtruth.net/signs.htm
As the world wakes from it's spiritual stupor, God has provided a way out of this mess:
https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
A Truther Forum for “God's Elect” with current events information (VAX, Covid, 5G, Prophecy, + MORE) and interaction among like-minded God fearing people seeking and posting The Truth can be found at the link below:
https://defending-gibraltar.net
https://christs.net
There are Scriptural/Biblical/Prophecy videos created by U/us with timely vital information on these channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/godtaughtmehow/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/godtaughtmehow
Keep up to date, Judgement Day draweth neigh.
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Mirrored - https://www.bitchute.com/video/76e6e2ZEuoDI/
Defending-Gibraltar_Truther_Forum