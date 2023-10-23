Create New Account
Oh Sh*T! Thousands Of These Just Disappeared Overnight! Get Ready For CBDC's
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3296 Subscribers
297 views
Published Monday

MIRRORED from Redacted

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1CwNPNxHHBY&ab_channel=Redacted

Oct 21, 2023 

All across the WEF backed world ATM's and local bank branches are disappearing. Where'd they go? What's behind this tide of closures? We examine the impending roll out of digital surveillance and Central Bank Digital Currencies

Keywords
bankcashlessatmsclosurecbdcdisappeared

logo

