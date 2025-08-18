BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Glyphosate in OJ and the use of C60 MCT Oil
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
81 views • 1 day ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Judy Mikovits, PhD: We're here in GodSpeak in Thousand Oaks, and somebody's drinking a bottle of processed orange juice, as far as the amount of glyphosate in there


Dr. Darrell Wolfe: Between the glyphosate and the sugar, they're going to blow their head off. And when you drink processed orange juice, you put yourself into immune emergency for a minimum of four hours. That's one glass.


Judy Mikovits, PhD: Correct. The thing was, well, I understood that if I had Cardio Miracle, then I could take all of this that I wanted, and that's where confusion and questions are good things. It's critically important in the C60 that you use the C60 that you have with the MCToil, because it's clean. 99% of these C60s, please don't just go to Amazon and buy C60, because you're going to get poisoned. The C60 that you get from Global Healing is clean, but 99% of C60s are not. So C60, MCToil, go see Doctor Wolfe, who's cleaned this up and uses this the same way.


Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/13/2025


The Real Dr Judy Show with Dr Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6qjg18-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show-bhnuniversity.com-docofdetoxstore.com.html


Cardio Miracle: https://cardiomiracle.com/drjudy


DocOfDetox products: https://store.docofdetox.com/therealdrjudy


Global Healing C60: https://go.globalhealingcenter.com/Qj3vyP


