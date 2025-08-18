Glyphosate in OJ and the use of C60 MCT Oil

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Judy Mikovits, PhD: We're here in GodSpeak in Thousand Oaks, and somebody's drinking a bottle of processed orange juice, as far as the amount of glyphosate in there





Dr. Darrell Wolfe: Between the glyphosate and the sugar, they're going to blow their head off. And when you drink processed orange juice, you put yourself into immune emergency for a minimum of four hours. That's one glass.





Judy Mikovits, PhD: Correct. The thing was, well, I understood that if I had Cardio Miracle, then I could take all of this that I wanted, and that's where confusion and questions are good things. It's critically important in the C60 that you use the C60 that you have with the MCToil, because it's clean. 99% of these C60s, please don't just go to Amazon and buy C60, because you're going to get poisoned. The C60 that you get from Global Healing is clean, but 99% of C60s are not. So C60, MCToil, go see Doctor Wolfe, who's cleaned this up and uses this the same way.





