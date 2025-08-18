Glyphosate in OJ and the use of C60 MCT Oil

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
Judy Mikovits, PhD: We're here in GodSpeak in Thousand Oaks, and somebody's drinking a bottle of processed orange juice, as far as the amount of glyphosate in there
Dr. Darrell Wolfe: Between the glyphosate and the sugar, they're going to blow their head off. And when you drink processed orange juice, you put yourself into immune emergency for a minimum of four hours. That's one glass.
Judy Mikovits, PhD: Correct. The thing was, well, I understood that if I had Cardio Miracle, then I could take all of this that I wanted, and that's where confusion and questions are good things. It's critically important in the C60 that you use the C60 that you have with the MCToil, because it's clean. 99% of these C60s, please don't just go to Amazon and buy C60, because you're going to get poisoned. The C60 that you get from Global Healing is clean, but 99% of C60s are not. So C60, MCToil, go see Doctor Wolfe, who's cleaned this up and uses this the same way.
Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/13/2025
The Real Dr Judy Show with Dr Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6qjg18-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show-bhnuniversity.com-docofdetoxstore.com.html
Cardio Miracle: https://cardiomiracle.com/drjudy
DocOfDetox products: https://store.docofdetox.com/therealdrjudy
Global Healing C60: https://go.globalhealingcenter.com/Qj3vyP
Judy Mikovits, PhD: We're here in GodSpeak in Thousand Oaks, and somebody's drinking a bottle of processed orange juice, as far as the amount of glyphosate in there
Dr. Darrell Wolfe: Between the glyphosate and the sugar, they're going to blow their head off. And when you drink processed orange juice, you put yourself into immune emergency for a minimum of four hours. That's one glass.
Judy Mikovits, PhD: Correct. The thing was, well, I understood that if I had Cardio Miracle, then I could take all of this that I wanted, and that's where confusion and questions are good things. It's critically important in the C60 that you use the C60 that you have with the MCToil, because it's clean. 99% of these C60s, please don't just go to Amazon and buy C60, because you're going to get poisoned. The C60 that you get from Global Healing is clean, but 99% of C60s are not. So C60, MCToil, go see Doctor Wolfe, who's cleaned this up and uses this the same way.
Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/13/2025
The Real Dr Judy Show with Dr Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6qjg18-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show-bhnuniversity.com-docofdetoxstore.com.html
Cardio Miracle: https://cardiomiracle.com/drjudy
DocOfDetox products: https://store.docofdetox.com/therealdrjudy
Global Healing C60: https://go.globalhealingcenter.com/Qj3vyP