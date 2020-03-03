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Trump blasts Federal Reserve over interest rates: 'We should be leading'
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7 views • March 03, 2020
President Trump tweeted that Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve are acting much more slowly than other nations when it comes to funding as a response to world health concerns. AGF Investments chief U.S. strategist Greg Valliere and Walser Wealth Management president Rebecca Walser comment.
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